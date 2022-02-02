Tshegofatso Pule's family says hearing details of her death traumatic

Tshegofatso Pule's uncle, Tumisang Katake, said that being in court and hearing how his niece was murdered had been traumatic.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshegotso Pule's uncle said that it had been difficult for his family to listen to details about her final hours as described by her killer Muzikayise Malephane during his testimony in the High Court.

The man identified as the alleged mastermind behind her killing, Ntuthuko Shoba, is standing trial in the High Court in Johannesburg. He's expected back in the dock on Wednesday.

Malephane, who is serving a 20-year sentence after entering into a plea bargain with the State, said that Shoba instructed him to kill Pule in June 2020 and to make it look like a suicide.

Malephane previously testified that he decided to shoot Pule before hanging her because he did not have the guts to hang her while she was alive.

Pule’s bloodied body was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep in June 2020.

She was eight months pregnant.

“The worst day was when there were revelations of how Tshego was killed, how everything was planned and how she was shot. That information we heard about for the first time in court,” Katake said.

Malephane also described how Pule left Shoba’s house with him, thinking he was her Uber ride home that Shoba had allegedly called for her.

He said that when he drove to the open veld in Noordgesig where he killed her, Pule had first asked why he wasn’t taking her home.