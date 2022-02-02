Trillian whistleblower Mothepu says she feel vindicated by state capture report

During her testimony, Mothepu told the commission that her former boss and then CEO of Trillion Capital, Eric Wood, told her that former Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene would be fired because he did not agree with a proposal by Gupta-linked company Regiments Capital.

JOHANNESBURG - Graft whistleblower Mosilo Mothepu feels vindicated by the state capture commission’s latest findings.

Mothepu was employed by Gupta-linked firms Trillian Capital and Regiments during the state capture years.

Mothepu said that she was happy with the commission’s findings on this and other dodgy dealings involving Transnet.

“I feel very vindicated by this,” Mothepu said.

But as a whistleblower, she said that she remained in fear: “I had to get my own private security and I have reached out to several government officials for help but they ignored me.”

Mothepu said that the ball was now in the court of National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi to prosecute successfully.