State capture report recommends criminalising abuse of public power

There are countless methods with which unscrupulous characters can abuse public power for nefarious means - this is one of the core findings from the Zondo Commission after listening to evidence on Denel.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture report has recommended that the law be changed to criminalise the abuse of public power.

When it comes to Denel, the commission said there were two main abuses of power.

Firstly, the constitution of a board of directors was used to achieve results was in direct conflict with the obligations of the Companies Act.

Secondly, the suspension of power was allowed to make way for improper purposes at Denel.

And as it stands, this is not a criminal offence. The deputy Chief Justice suggested that the country finds a way to change this and for offenders to face up to 20 years in jail.

His report also calls on law enforcement agencies to look into Denel’s 2015 board which supported the removal and large payout of three executives so the Denel Asia deal could proceed.

While the commission said that there was clear evidence that ministers Malusi Gigaba, Lynne Brown, and ‘Mr Weekend Special’ Des van Rooyen (who was finance minister for four days) acted with the Guptas' interests in mind, it labelled embattled lawyer, Daniel Mantasha, as a central figure in the family’s scheme to capture Denel.

It also calls on the Legal Practice Council to investigate if he’s fit and proper to continue practicing as an attorney.