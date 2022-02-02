State capture report: Brown steered Denel business towards the Guptas

Lynne Brown , during her tenure as Public Enterprises Minister – has been found to have steered Denel business towards the Gupta family.

CAPE TOWN - Questions are being asked about Lynne Brown’s appointment as Public Enterprises Minister, which according to the state capture report, allowed the Guptas to enter into business with Denel through a joint venture.

This is detailed in the second instalment of the Zondo Commission’s report, which focuses on Denel and Transnet.

The report has made scathing findings against Brown, placing her at the centre of capture at Denel.

Part 2_Vol 1_Trasnet_Report of the State Capture Commission PART II Vol I 010222 by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd

The state capture report into Denel states that she presided over Denel as minister when it launched its Gupta joint venture, Denel Asia, without approval from the Finance Minister.

It further states that momentum for the joint venture appears to have built after Brown appointed a new board, retaining only one member Johannes Motseki.

Motseki was found to be a Gupta business partner who was allocated shares in Gupta-led consortium to buy a mining company.

The report further notes how Denel’s financial problems coincided with changes made by Brown.

Denel is currently not looking for a bailout but will dispose of non-core assets and enter strategic partnerships.

Part 2_vol_2 _Denel_Report of the State Capture Commission PART II Vol II 010222 (1) by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd