Shoba withheld a second cellphone while being questioned by police, court told

Sergeant Mpe Teme told the court that when he initially called Shoba in for questioning, he willingly gave his phone over to police, which they searched.

JOHANNESBURG - A witness in the Tshegofatso Pule murder case has told the court that Ntuthuko Shoba withheld one of his cellphones while being questioned by police.

Shoba is the accused mastermind behind his girlfriend's murder in 2020 and he was heavily implicated by the man convicted of Pule's murderer.

But Teme said when he later went to arrest Shoba, he learned that there was a second phone.

"The reason for taking his cellphone from him was to assist us with the docket that was already opened for murder and he also agreed with assisting us."

The second phone discovered by police is where WhatsApp messages between Pule and Shoba were found.

Sergeant Teme said from those messages, it was clear that the couple were having a fight.