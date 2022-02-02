SAHRC welcomes scrapping of rotational learning

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said that rotational learning had been harmful to learners, affecting their cognitive abilities, disrupting the national school nutrition programme and taking a toll on their mental wellbeing.

CAPE TOWN - There's widespread relief that schooling has returned to normal.

While there are fears of classes once again becoming overcrowded in some schools, the easing of COVID-19 regulations has been welcomed.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said that it was encouraged by government's prioritisation of teaching and learning by doing away with rotational schooling.

The commission said that in the past two months, it had met with health officials on two occasions to stress how rotational schooling needed to be scrapped.

The commission is concerned that about 15 months of teaching and learning have been lost and has called on the Basic Education Department to come up with a catch-up plan.

Meanwhile, Parliament's select committee on education said that this was an important step for government schools, many of whom could not adapt easily to virtual learning.