Go

SA records 195 more COVID deaths, 3,085 infections

The latest fatalities take the country's known death toll to 95,288.

A morgue attendant at the Johannesburg branch of the South African funeral and burial services company Avbob checks the condition of a protective wrapping inside a refrigerated container where bodies of patients deceased with COVID-19 related illnesses are kept isolated ahead of their burials on 22 January 2021. Picture: AFP
A morgue attendant at the Johannesburg branch of the South African funeral and burial services company Avbob checks the condition of a protective wrapping inside a refrigerated container where bodies of patients deceased with COVID-19 related illnesses are kept isolated ahead of their burials on 22 January 2021. Picture: AFP
17 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The ongoing audit by the Health Department continues to reveal more COVID-19 deaths in South Africa.

According to the latest available data, 195 more deaths have been confirmed, however, only 23 of these fatalities occurred over the past 48 hours, meaning the vast majority of these people died sometime before Sunday.

The latest fatalities take the country's known death toll to 95,288.

South Africa has also racked up another 3,085 infections over the latest reporting cycle - it's a positivity rate of 8.8%.

On the vaccine front, just over 29.9 million jabs have been administered in the country so far.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA