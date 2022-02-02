Ramaphosa criticised for not standing in solidarity with striking Clover workers

This comes after the union hosted a so-called war-council meeting on Monday together with the Congress of South African Trade Unions and various other workers unions.

CAPE TOWN - South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa for failing to stand in solidarity with striking Clover workers.

This comes after the union hosted a so-called war council meeting on Monday, together with the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and various other worker unions.

If allowed to continue with planned factory shutdowns and mass retrenchments, some 2,000 workers will be left jobless.

Several union members believe that the treatment of Clover workers has declined since the company was bought by an Israeli-led consortium, Milko, in 2019.

Secretary-general Zwelinzima Vavi said that the president had strayed from his commitment towards the struggle of black workers and Palestinian victims.

The Clover strike action has seen solidarity worldwide, especially from Pro-Palestinian activists.