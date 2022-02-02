Prasa board says it is dealing with irregularities and inefficiencies at agency

The board was appointed in October 2020, tasked with turning the entity around and to put in place controls to stabilise the organisation.

CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)'s board of control said that it was dealing with inefficiencies and irregularities at the rail agency.

It briefed the media on Tuesday.

Through Prasa's employee verification project, it was found that the agency may have been paying salaries to about 3,000 ghost employees for years.

Advocate Smanga Sethene said that workers were told to come forward to be verified - of the 17,000 employees, many did not.

He said that this left Prasa with the question: are they real or not?

"It is surprising us that 3,000 have not come back. So it means that all along, Prasa has been paying people who possibly are ghost employees," Sethe said.

Chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane said that they were tasked to deal with corruption and that's why they looked at skills and audits.

"Anyone who worked for 30 days and doesn't get paid will be worried and will be rushing to go and talk to a manager or a boss to say but why have you paid me. The strange part is that the 3,000 hasn't arrived," Ramatlakane said.

It also found that that the organisation may have just over 30 foreigners with unverified ID numbers.

Ramatlakane also said that in dealing with asset verification, the board had expressed the need to modernise the process.