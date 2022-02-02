Parts of KZN hold by-elections following deaths and resignations of councillors

DURBAN - By-election voting is under way in parts of KwaZulu-Natal following the death and resignation of some councillors.

Voting is taking place in eThekwini, Okhahlamba and Nongoma municipalities in the province.

Last year, the ANC won ward 101 in Durban but their candidate at the time, Siyabonga Mkhize, had been killed.

These by-elections are set to see the election of new councillors, the ANC said it would win again and its new candidate Mzimuni Ngiba will be elected councillor.

"In our engagement with the community, we are confident and we are satisfied that as we move forward, the people of ward 101 are going to support us and give us another mandate to continue governing in this ward," said the party's Bheki Ntuli.

At the same time, the DA said it also aimed to claim the ward.

"We always aim for a win. So, you don't play to come second. We are aiming to win and if we don't, we aiming to show significant growth," said the party's Christopher Pappas.