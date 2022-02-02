Go

Nehawu files papers against ANC, demands party pay staff salaries immediately

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union has accused the ANC of deliberately failing to honour its contractual obligations since October last year.

FILE: ANC staffers picket outside the party's headquarters of Luthuli House in Johannesburg on 15 June 2021 over unpaid salaries. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News
FILE: ANC staffers picket outside the party's headquarters of Luthuli House in Johannesburg on 15 June 2021 over unpaid salaries. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Labour union Nehawu has filed papers against the African National Congress (ANC) on behalf of its unpaid workers, demanding that their salaries be processed immediately.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union has accused the ANC of deliberately failing to honour its contractual obligations since October last year.

It has labelled this period as sad and traumatic for workers due to the ANC’s inability to pay salaries on time, its non-contribution to the provident and Unemployment Insurance Funds (UIF) and the absence of salary increments over the past three years.

Nehawu has also slammed the ANC and its president, Cyril Ramaphosa, for consistently making commitments to resolve the situation publicly while not making any efforts internally.

Timeline

More in Politics

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA