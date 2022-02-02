Mantashe: Coal miners an integral part of SA’s energy transition

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said that although the country had committed to combat climate change, the sector must participate in discussions around the national development trajectory with regard to the future usage of coal.

CAPE TOWN - Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has stressed that coal miners are an integral part of the country's energy transition.

He met with coal industry representatives on Tuesday to address challenges.

Mantashe stressed that the energy transition must speak to the contribution of coal to the country's energy security, its sizeable contribution to GDP as well as other relevant economic factors.

South Africa has rich coal reserves and relies heavily on them for energy generation.

Government in 2019 approved the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) which outlines a diversified energy mix, so the country does not rely on a single or limited number of primary energy sources, such as coal.