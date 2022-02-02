Magashule ready to take fight over ANC step-aside rule to ConCourt

Suspended ANC secretary general Ace Magashule, quoting from Tuesday’s Judicial Services Commission interviews, told journalists that Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga argued that sometimes the law was not about justice.

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended ANC secretary general Ace Magashule will approach the Constitutional Court after having his bid to challenge the party's step-aside resolution dismissed by the Supreme Court of Appeals.

Magashule was speaking outside the Sexwale home on Wednesday where he had gone to pay his respects following the passing of former Minister Tokyo Sexwale's mother.

Madlanga was being interviewed for the chief justice post.

Magashule has failed to have the step-aside resolution, which saw him booted out of office, declared unconstitutional, invalid and unlawful, but said he had every right to continue fighting it.

“He made a point also that it is the right of people to continue to appeal when they’re not satisfied. So of course, we’ll appeal to the highest court in the land.”