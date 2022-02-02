Legal expert calls for clearer guidelines on COVID-19 cases in the workplace

CAPE TOWN - Legal experts are calling for better defined guidelines on asymptomatic COVID-19 cases at the workplace.

This comes after government relaxed protocols this week around the management of coronavirus positive cases.

It you test positive for the virus but have no symptoms, you don't have to isolate.

However, if your test comes back positive and you do have symptoms, you'll need to stay away from people for seven days - that's down from the previous 10-day period.

Lawyer Lauren Salt said last year's vaccination guidelines still referenced the old isolation period.

"We also have a conundrum at the moment in that we've got the consolidated direction in occupation health and safety in certain work places, some of you might know them as the vaccination guidelines, which were first introduced in June last year and that still deals with when employers can permit employees to come back to work."

Salt said she expected further guidelines to be announced.

"There aren't guidelines at the moment that the Department of Health have issued about handling COVID positive employees in the workplace and that doesn't take into account the new regulation dealing with lack of isolation for asymmetric workers."