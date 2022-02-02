Judge Maya: SA has always been ready for a female chief justice

Supreme Court of Appeal president Judge Mandisa Maya is one of four candidates vying for the judiciary’s top job to replace former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

CAPE TOWN - Is South Africa ready for a woman to be Chief Justice?

That’s one of the questions put to Supreme Court of Appeal president Judge Mandisa Maya on Wednesday.

The question, which came from Northern Cape Judge President Pule Tlaletsi, was perhaps inevitable.

But it did not sit well with the candidate for the chief justice post, although she said she appreciated the sentiment.

“But I don’t think it is a proper question to ask, because it implies all sorts of negative things. The short answer is, South Africa has always been ready to have a female chief justice.”

Maya said there had never been any shortage of strong and capable women in the Constitutional Court who were fit to lead.

“That question actually annoys a lot of women.”

She said women weren’t a special group needing to be done a favour, but were just as capable as men.

WATCH: Judge Mandisa Maya's interview for Chief Justice position