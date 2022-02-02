JSC to interview SCA President Judge Mandisa Maya for Chief Justice post

She will be the second of four candidates to come before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for a day-long interview on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) president, Judge Mandisa Maya, is the only woman among the candidates competing for the position of Chief Justice.

The JSC is set to interview Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo on Thursday, while Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will have his turn on Friday.

Born in 1964, 60-year-old Judge Mandisa Maya started out as an attorney’s clerk and worked as a court interpreter and prosecutor in Mthatha in the late 1980s. After getting a B Proc from the University of the Transkei and later her LLB from Natal University in Durban. Maya holds a master’s in law from Duke University in the United States.

She was admitted to the Transkei bar in 1994 after doing her pupillage in Johannesburg.

Maya was appointed a High Court judge in Mthatha, in the Eastern Cape, in 2000. She acted as a Constitutional Court judge in 2011 and in 2017, she became the first woman president of the Supreme Court of Appeal, where she’s said to run a tight ship.

If appointed, she will be South Africa’s first woman head of the judiciary, which some see as her unique selling point. There is also a view that she should be allowed to continue the work she is doing at the SCA.