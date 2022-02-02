6 people arrested for cable theft in Roodepoort

The group was caught while digging up a 10 metre trench to access the copper cables along Cypress Road in Zonnehoewe.

JOHANNESBURG - Six people have been arrested for cable theft in Roodepoort.

The group was caught while digging up a 10 metre trench to access the copper cables along Cypress Road in Zonnehoewe.

Three cables were already exposed and ready to be cut and stolen when the security guards walked in on them.



The suspects told the security that they were contractors doing work for City Power, however, they couldn't prove it with any employment card.

Criminal complaints of damage to and tampering with essential infrastructure and bribery have been laid.

City Power's Isaac Mangena said: “The suspects then attempted to bribe the security officers with about R5,000 but they refused.”