Hybrid car sales equal to diesel in Europe: industry data

PARIS - Sales of hybrid cars in Europe equalled those of diesel vehicles for the first time last year, while electric models also gained more ground, industry data showed on Wednesday.

The figures come as the European Commission aims to ban the sale of new fossil fuel cars from 2035 and automakers have unveiled plans to transition to an electric future.

Hybrid electric vehicles accounted for nearly 20% of new passenger cars registered across the European Union in 2021, up from 11.9%, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association.

Fully electric cars represented 9.1% of total car registrations, up from 5.4% in 2020, with a boost from government programmes to subsidise their purchase and growing output by automakers.

Petrol cars still crowd the roads, however, with a leading 40% market share.