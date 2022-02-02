Hot on heels of fuel price hike, power cuts another blow for struggling citizens

The power utility will be switching off your electricity from 11am on Wednesday morning and said that it would use the next five days to build up reserves.

JOHANNESBURG - Just eight hours after the price of fuel went up, South Africans are now grappling with having to fork out even more to fill up their generators and paraffin stockpiles as Eskom gets ready to hit us with stage two power cuts.

The power utility will be switching off your electricity from 11am on Wednesday morning and said that it would use the next five days to build up reserves.

This means you best plan around Eskom turning you off until Monday morning.

At the stroke of midnight, the price of diesel went up by around 80 cents a litre, while consumers will now have to fork out R1.01 more for illuminating paraffin.

For those who can afford a generator at home or at work, these new fuel price increases will come as a double blow.

Small business owners and households will have to try and stretch already tight budgets to navigate through the dark hours over the next five days.

Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha said they were battling a shortage in generating power after two more generating units broke down overnight.

“Three generating units are expected to return to service by this afternoon. Eskom appeals to all South Africans to help limit the impact of load shedding by reducing the usage of electricity and to switch off non-essential items,” Mantshantsha said.

The last time the power utility had to implement rolling blackouts was in November last year.