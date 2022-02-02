Gupta associates granted bail in Estina fraud case

On Tuesday, Kamal Vasram and Saliesh Indurjeeth were granted bail in the Pretoria Regional Court after they were arrested the night before.

CAPE TOWN - A fraud case against two associates of the Gupta brothers, who are implicated in the failed Estina Project, will resume on 11 February.

The National Prosecuting Authority said a probe by SARS and the NPA's Investigating Directorate into the affairs of Estina established that the project submitted customs clearance documents in support of a VAT refund claim.

When the customs declaration was scrutinised, it was found that the declared value of over R37.7 million for a so-called 'new' pasteurisation plant was not the true value of the plant.

"Kamal Vasram and Saliesh Indurjeeth have appeared before court and granted R10,000 bail for their involvement in a R37.7 million fraud, as well as contravention of Section 54.1a of the International Trade Administration Act," said the NPA's Sindisiwe Seboka.