Gigaba on state capture findings: Inquiry hoping to kill my political career Former Minister Malusi Gigaba has reacted to the damning findings against him in the second installment of the state capture report. State Capture

Zondo commission of inquiry

Zondo commission

State capture inquiry

Malusi Gigaba

Raymond Zondo

State capture report JOHANNESBURG - Former Minister Malusi Gigaba claims that the Zondo commission of inquiry is intent on killing him politically. He's reacted to the damning findings against him in the second installment of the state capture report. Gigaba took to Twitter on Tuesday night claiming that three years and R1 billion later, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo had found no evidence to warrant a recommendation that he be charged with corruption. 3 years and R1 billion later, DCJ Raymond Zondo has found NO evidence to warrant a recommendation that I be charged with corruption. Instead of clearing me, he asks that I be investigated some more in the hope that this will kill me, politically. If only he and his handlers knew! Malusi Gigaba (@mgigaba) February 1, 2022

Zondo has asked for the former minister to be investigated for allegedly receiving cash payments from the Guptas.

The commission’s report, which was handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office on Tuesday also said that Gigaba and others, including Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama, should face corruption and racketeering charges for their roles in the capturing of Transnet.

ALSO READ:

• State capture report recommends criminalising abuse of public power

• State capture report details roles played by Gigaba & others at Transnet

• Zuma's insistence on Gama as Transnet CEO first steps to SOE's capture - inquiry

• Des van Rooyen had Gupta approval to be finance minister: state capture report

Once referred to as a future president in the African National Congress (ANC), Gigaba seems to believe this is the only reason he has a target on his back, claiming in a tweet that the commission is part of some kind of plot to politically destroy him.

But the former minister fails to acknowledge that the report connects the dots, placing him and his successor, Lynne Brown, at the heart of efforts to weaken governance at state-owned institutions for the benefit of the Guptas.

It's Gigaba, after all, who introduced arms company executives to the Guptas.

There was also evidence showing he put pressure on former Denel CEO Riaz Saloojee to direct tenders towards an entity linked to the notorious family.

Part two of Zondo’s report recommends Gigaba along with Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama, Anoj Singh and several others should be investigated and possibly charged for corruption and racketeering over allegations they received cash payouts at the Gupta home.

Part 2_Vol 1_Trasnet_Report of the State Capture Commission PART II Vol I 010222 by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd

Part 2_vol_2 _Denel_Report of the State Capture Commission PART II Vol II 010222 (1) by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd