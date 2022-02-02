Fusion Centre could fill gap left by disbanding of Scorpions - Gungubele

The multi-agency Fusion Centre, which includes the country’s law enforcement agencies, was set up to help probe priority cases investigated by law enforcement authorities.

CAPE TOWN - Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said that the Fusion Centre could fill the gap left by the disbanding of the Scorpions corruption-fighting unit.

Gungubele and officials appeared before Parliament's money watchdog Scopa to tell the committee how far state institutions had processed the recommendations submitted by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

The disbanding of the Scorpions in 2008 by Parliament still haunts some MPs, who on Tuesday called for a similar unit be established.

Scopa member Alf Lees told Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele that the slow pace in finalising SIU PPE corruption cases was exactly why the Scorpions should be reestablished.

"Surely it is now time to reinstate the equivalent of the Scorpions as an entity of statute rather than just a resolution of Parliament like the Scorpions were and were so easy then for Parliament to just disband it?" Lees asked.

Gungubele said that the Fusion Centre could fill the gap left by the Scorpions, but it won’t be that simple.

"Although there is no Scorpions, Fusion is attempting to close that gap. There’s a lot of results out of that fusion which brings together SIU, NPA, ID and so on. All those structures are coming together to work together to deal with the issue of crime. Is it an ideal way? I don’t think so," Gungubele said.

Scopa will now get a regular briefing from the Presidency on SIU recommendations.