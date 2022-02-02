Eskom announces stage 2 power cuts until Monday

The power cuts will kick in from 11am on Wednesday until 5am on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom on Wednesday morning announced stage 2 power cuts until Monday.

In a statement, the utility said that this was necessary due to a shortage of generation capacity following breakdowns of two more generating units.

“A unit each at Kusile and Kendal power stations tripped. Delays in returning units at Kusile, Tutuka, Duvha, Lethabo and Grootvlei have also contributed to the current supply constraints. Total breakdowns amount to 14,994MW while planned maintenance is 4,435MW of capacity as we continue with the reliability maintenance. Three generating units are expected to return to service by this afternoon,” Eskom said.