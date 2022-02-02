Diesel still a huge concern amid load shedding, says Eskom's De Ruyter

The power utility implemented stage 2 load shedding from 11 am on Wednesday and it's expected to last until 5 am on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom on Wednesday said it hoped to reduce the extent of load shedding as quickly as possible.

Briefing the media earlier on Wednesday, De Ruyter said the extended period of stage 2 load shedding was necessitated by a breakdown of a number of generation units, the late return of other units that had been under planned maintenance and the fact that over the past four days, they had significantly depleted their reserves of water and diesel in the pump storage facilities.

On the back of the fuel price hike on Tuesday night, De Ruyter discussed how diesel remains a huge concern.

"Diesel remains a major concern exacerbated by the increase in the diesel price, so supplies have generally run low consequently at Ankerlig power station, we are sitting on 32% diesel level and at Gourikwa at 76%."

Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer said they started this week with fairly low diesel levels and dams that were not full.

"Duvha power station remains a significant challenge, Tutuka remains a challenge. On both these two power stations, we have three units running so not good. At Tutuka, we have the ability to run six units, we only have three."

Oberholzer said they continued to battle with challenges at Kendal power station as well.

"These are big units at Kendal, 640 megawatts as we speak, but only four run. Then the power station that we did not expect to give us challenges, Kusile, for the last five days, we had no units running."

He said the situation changed in a matter of days, making reference to a briefing last week during which Eskom reported the generation system was performing extremely well.

"So, its not a situation we wanted to find ourselves in but I think it just demonstrating what we said at the media briefing as well. I need to separate that when we talk about innovation, we talk about the coal fleet, we still have a system that is old and it remains currently still unreliable and extremely unpredictable."

Eskom's head of generation Phillip Dukashe has provided an update on their current position with regard to the units that have tripped.

"So Kendal units, six were synchronised this morning, Majuba was also synchronised at 9.05 am. Kusile unit one came back yesterday but tripped again. The performance at Duvha is no where close to where it should be."