De Ruyter: Reserves depleted to point where emergency supply may not be adequate

Eskom officials briefed the media earlier on Wednesday to provide more details on the problems that they were currently facing.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that the power utility regretted the implementation of rolling power cuts and assured South Africans that they were working hard to bring units back online as quickly as possible.

This comes after an announcement that stage 2 power cuts would be implemented from 11am on Wednesday and would last until 5am on Monday.

De Ruyter said that they were hoping to reduce the extent of the blackouts as much as possible and as quickly as they could.

During their last media briefing last week, officials reported that the generation system was performing extremely well, but the situation quickly changed on Friday after Eskom started experiencing a number of breakdowns.

De Ruyter said that the extended period of stage 2 power cuts was necessitated by a breakdown of a number of generation units, the late return of other units that had been under planned maintenance and the fact that over the past four days they'd significantly depleted their reserves of water and diesel in the pump storage facilities.

“Because we have had some challenges on our generation system, we have depleted our emergency reserves to the point where we risk not having adequate emergency supply in the event of further failures of our generation systems,” De Ruyter said.

Eskom has appealed to South Africans to help limit the impact of power cuts by reducing the usage of electricity and switching off non-essential items.