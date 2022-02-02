CoCT puts measures in place to 'protect clients' from one stage of power cuts

Meanwhile, Eskom's CEO Andre de Ruyter said that they had to implement the power cuts to prevent a "catastrophic blackout" due to depleted water and diesel.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - While almost everyone in the country will have to navigate around stage two blackouts from now until Monday, the City of Cape Town said that it had measures in place to protect its customers.

The city released a statement on Wednesday saying that it would protect "its clients" from blackouts until 10pm on Wednesday.

Mayco member for energy Beverley van Reenen said: “The City of Cape Town has put in place load shedding mitigation measures by tapping into our additional electricity generating capacity. With this, I can confirm that we will protect our clients from one stage of load shedding between 6am and 10pm.”

For the rest of the country, however, Eskom said that they could expect the frustrating outages to last for the next five days as it worked to replenish emergency reserves.

The parastatal’s CEO Andre de Ruyter said that they had to implement the power cuts to prevent a "catastrophic blackout" due to depleted water and diesel.

“The shortage of generation capacity is exacerbated by two issues; the first one is the loss of 720 megawatts of generation capacity following the explosion of hydrogen in our generating unit at Medupi station,” De Ruyter explained.

De Ruyter was also asked about why the latest round of blackouts was more intense than the possible stage one outages which were mentioned at a previous Eskom briefing.

“If you look back at our outage readiness indicators per outage, these have not been as high as they should have been to ensure a proper outcome. Part of that is due to inadequate project management. Part of that is due to the liquidity challenges we have had that have constrained our ability to place orders upfront,” he said.