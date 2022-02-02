Chief justice interviews: Here's Judge Maya's vision for the judiciary

She set out her stall before the JSC on Wednesday, saying she wanted all the courts – including the magistracy – to fall under the umbrella of the office of the chief justice, which administers the Higher Courts.

CAPE TOWN - Supreme Court of Appeal President Judge Mandisa Maya has spelt out her vision for the judiciary and the changes she would want to make if she is appointed the country’s chief justice.

Maya has spent most of Wednesday facing questions from members of the Judicial Service Commission in Sandton.

She’s made it clear she wants to be assessed on the basis of her credentials as a judge and not as a woman.

If appointed, Maya would become the first female chief justice in South Africa’s history.

She said hard work, honesty and integrity were what got her where she was as the first woman to head the appeal court.

Now she wants to move on and up, to the judiciary’s top job.

She set out her stall before the JSC on Wednesday, saying she wanted all the courts – including the magistracy – to fall under the umbrella of the Office of the Chief Justice, which administers the Higher Courts.

“Our country has been through a lot in recent times and faces many challenges, so the need for an impartial, independent, effective, accountable, responsive and cohesive judiciary has never been bigger than it is now.”

Maya said the new chief justice would be the face of the institution.

“It must be someone who is equipped to inspire stability and cohesion within the judiciary itself and inspire public confidence in the judiciary.”