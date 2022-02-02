Cele: 289 people arrested in connection with KZN political killings since 2018

The Minister said the motives are linked to intra-political conflicts with a few other cases linked with taxi violence and domestic related issues.

DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said the inter-ministerial committee investigating politically motivated killings in KwaZulu-Natal had led to the arrest of 289 arrests since 2018.

Cele briefed the media in Durban on Wednesday afternoon on the progress made in cases of political violence.

He said the task team also revealed that the most affected parties were the African National Congress, Inkatha Freedom Party and National Freedom Party.

However, he points to the number of arrests made by the tasks team as progress.

"This is 32 more dockets compared to the last update in June 2021 with a 54% detection rate, 33% court rate and 63% conviction rate. Most of the new cases were reported before, during and after the local government election in November 2021."

At the same time, by elections are taking place in some parts of the province as a results the of killing of some councillors.