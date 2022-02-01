Zuma lawyers say NPA erred as Downer appeal application decision set for 16 Feb

DURBAN - Former President Jacob Zuma looks set to learn the outcome of his application to appeal a judgment in favour of State advocate Billy Downer later this month.

During Monday’s court proceedings, lawyers argued in the Pietermaritzburg High Court that Zuma should be granted leave to appeal, insisting that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had somehow erred.

On the other hand, the prosecution argued that Zuma had no right to seek to leave to appeal until he had been convicted and sentenced.

Judge Piet Koen adjourned the matter to 16 February 2022.

Zuma’s long-dragging corruption case saw another day packed with arguments on Monday. Zuma still wants to have Downer removed from his corruption case.



But the prosecution does not hold the same views.

Prosecutor Andrew Breitenbach said: “None of the three allegations in Mr Zuma’s affidavit of 21 October, which do concern Mr Downer, would justify in finding in favour of the special plea.”

During the arguments, Zuma’s legal team raised concerns about what they called, their client’s unfair treatment.

“At some stage, this issue has to be addressed, of his cases being treated differently from other cases,” Advocate Dali Mpofu said.

Attention now shifts to Koen and whether he will grant Zuma leave to appeal his judgment.

WATCH: Another round in Zuma’s fight to remove Downer from arms deal case