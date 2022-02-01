YONELA DIKO: Mogoeng's defiance setting judicial selection on a troubling path

The former chief justice must think about more than just his own religious rigidity and personal vindication but about the entire country’s jurisprudence.

In 2016, then Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng gave a speech on ethical leadership at a “Social Investing Conference” in Johannesburg. Given as it was after Mogoeng’s Nkandla Constitutional Court judgment and touching on issues of leaders who do wrong by their country, knowing they will be protected by others, the speech immediately raised the ire of the ruling party's former secretary-general, Gwede Mantashe, who rebuked the Chief Justice for speaking in public lectures about cases he has presided over and the potential perceived political bias.

Mindful of the damage such accusations might have on the perceived independence of the judiciary and the ability for all in society to accept the courts’ rulings, Mogoeng went on crisis management mode and requested a meeting with then President Jacob Zuma to reaffirm the independence of the judiciary and it's political neutrality.

It is, therefore, puzzling that when it comes to political bias clothed in religious fanaticism and the damage this might cause on the perceived fairness of the courts’ judgments, Mogoeng chooses to be defiant. It's Mogoeng’s religion and the politics of that religion that are now strangling him into a rebel against the state, whatever damage this may cause to the judiciary or how well it's judgments could be received.

The confirmation by the Judicial Conduct Appeals Committee of the Judicial Conduct Committee's findings against him that he had involved himself in political controversy over South Africa's policy on Israel and must apologise is troubling in its implications but even more troubling is the lasting consequence this might have on the judiciary. Political controversy and bias by any other name is the same whether it's covered in religious dogma or moral righteousness.

The selection of judges in South Africa has not reached the highly polarised and politicised manner of countries such as the United States. Judges are mostly selected based predominantly on their knowledge of law, experience and past practices.

Thanks to Mogoeng's preoccupation with religious dogma and a public speaking schedule on hot button issues, there is now a very real possibility that the understanding of law and merits of the case will be outweighed by other considerations, first among these, a judges belief system, ideological leanings, political biases and how they are likely to decide on hot button issues

When the focus of appointing judges shifts away from jurisprudence into the political and religious arena, the question of whether judges can be able to maintain judicial independence when their ascendency to the bench is attached to particular political views and convictions, particular ideology or special interests becomes a huge concern for fair and equitable discharge of law.

When the focus of appointing judges shifts away from legal matters into how judges self-style themselves, this will no doubt influence judges to try to play the political game whereby, in order to ascend to their judicial seats, they may look at which political parties are likely to win elections and how these judges must position themselves for selection, including what convictions and belief they must adopt to appeal to the new political power base.

The RET faction of the ANC, for example, has already put the face of their judiciary on Western Cape Judge President Judge John Hlophe as their possible chief justice if the political pendulum ever swings in their favour. Hlophe in turn, with some of his judgments and extra comments about how different his court is - which may well be playing a political mischief and trying to imply something negative about other high courts and judges - is already pandering to a political clique, now being sliced and diced for political and extra-legal interests.

For most of Mogoeng's tenure as chief justice there was convergence between his Judeo-Christian moral clarity and the constitutional imperatives. His penned judgments had an evangelical element to them within the constitutional prescripts. His uncompromising and hard-line moral clarity saved the republic over and against an executive that had lost its moral campus. It was always clear, however, that a time will come when there would be a divergence between the prescripts of his God and the people's Constitution and when that happens, his God would come up tops.

This predicament was predictable from the day Mogoeng Mogoeng was interviewed for Chief Justice by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) back in 2011. Mogoeng had made it crystal clear in his interview that it is not the JSC nor the president nor the people of South Africa that will make him a Chief Justice of the Republic. It will be his God. While most members of the commission saw this as a sideshow in an otherwise fine jurist, such a statement should have been a warning, at least not in the scale of what would happen later but as a question on his conservative views and how they would affect his judgment

What happens when a judge must adjudicate on cases involving a party aligned to them ideologically, a party that nominated them, a home church involved in a scandal, will there be impartiality in the execution of the law? Will the judge be fair when dealing with a case of a political opposition, a rival church or those considered enemies of God? After their tenure, judges must go back to their churches, their political parties and their friends and family. Will they secure their future comfort through court judgments?

Our democracy is too young to have a former chief justice that could possibly be impeached. This would set an unforgiving precedence and over time may well lower the standard by which subsequent judges are impeached depending on political and judicial factions.

One may argue that because the United states had to impeach a Supreme Court Justice so early in the birth of America, Samuel Chase (April 17, 1741 – June 19, 1811) on accusations of letting his political bias determine his court decisions, the Federal Justice system from hence forth became a contested terrain for political ideology.

Appointed after the 1800 elections, the fact that he was impeached by Congress but acquitted by the Senate means the entire American political legislature was split along party lines because of Justice Samuel Chase's perceived political bias. Since then, the US appointment of justice has become one big political spectacle.

Fortunately, in their 224 years since their Constitutional Court ( Supreme Court) was founded, only Samuel Chase has ever been impeached.

Since then however, the politics of the judge have become the singular factor in their appointment as judges to the Supreme Court, much more than their legal experience or academic accomplishments.

WAY FORWARD

In the same way that Mogoeng put the integrity of the judiciary above his own interests and vanities of public praise when he faced an avalanche of criticism first from the ANC secretary-general and others, he now once again needs to think about more than just his own religious rigidity and personal vindication but about the entire country’s jurisprudence. There is life after him and he needs to ensure it continues without planting a seed for degeneration.

There is a reason why separation of church and state is an acceptable doctrine the world over. The church commands loyalty from its subjects in a way no other institution can. The church helps people define their morality. It gives their lives meaning, even a sense of justice. It has the ability to take over every aspect of a person's life. The church is very personal. There are as many versions of these personal religions as there are people.

The Constitution cannot be subjected to individual religious fanatism and cannot be made to compete with religious dogma. The politics of religion, playing itself out in Gaza, remains politics, irrespective of how it's covered. It needs a political solution, and could never be solved by the thousand versions of religion that are clearly the cause of the very conflict.

Mogoeng must free himself from the politics of religion, apologise for entangling himself in politics thinking he is aligning himself with his religious imperatives against the clearly stated position of his country which had enough confidence to make him a Chief Justice.

Yonela Diko is the former spokesperson to the Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation. You can follow him on Twitter: @yonela_diko