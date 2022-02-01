Witness says Shoba and Malephane met but can't say if transaction took place

Muzi Khumalo has testified that he was not aware that the killer was selling banned substances during the hard lockdown as claimed by Ntuthuko Shoba, but he could not deny that a transaction may have taken place on the day - he said that he saw the two men together.

JOHANNESBURG - The lawyer representing the alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder has attempted to poke holes in the testimony of convicted killer Muzikayise Malephane's childhood friend.

This is key in establishing where Shoba was on the day that his heavily pregnant girlfriend was murdered.

Malephane is serving a 20-year jail term after he pleaded guilty to killing Pule.

Her body was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep in June 2020.

Khumalo testified that he saw Malephane speaking to someone in a VW Polo that belongs to Shoba when he and two other friends left to buy beverages after spending the morning with Malephane at his house.

“It was the first time I saw that guy that day, the first time I saw that Polo. It was out of curiosity that made me look at the number plate,” Khumalo said.

While he said that he knew his friend stole cars for a living, he denied knowing if Malephane pushed banned substances during lockdown and said that he had not witnessed any exchange between Shoba and Malephane on that day.

But Shoba’s lawyer, Norman Makhubela, asked if a transaction could have taken place after he left, Khumalo said that he couldn’t deny this.

Makhubela also questioned Khumalo about a statement by Malephane’s girlfriend who said that later that evening, the friends left both her and her boyfriend at home while Khumalo maintained that they left together in three different cars.