WCED welcomes govt's announcement of return to full-time schooling

Cabinet on Monday approved changes to the country's COVID-19 regulations.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has welcomed the announcement that school children can finally return to the classroom on a full-time basis.

Cabinet on Monday approved changes to the country's COVID-19 regulations.

This includes the return of primary, secondary and special schools to daily attendance.

The regulatory provision for social distancing of one metre for pupils in schools has also been removed.

Education MEC Debbie Schafer: "We have been calling for this and welcome this development. The time lost in school has implications not only for academic progress but also for societal issues such as learner pregnancies and the risk of dropping out of school."

Schafer said that a meeting had been held with Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga.

"The plan is that schools should be ready to receive all learners from Monday next week. This will give them time to make all the necessary arrangements. I also ask that the issue of mask-wearing for children be reconsidered. I have received a number of requests from parents in that regard. There is conflicting evidence on this issue and it was agreed that the matter will be processed through the Council of Education Ministers for recommendations and consideration," Schafer said.