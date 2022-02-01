Vish Naidoo resigns as SAPS national spokesperson

Naidoo told Eyewitness News he was still an employee of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and would be taking up a new role in KwaZulu-Natal.

JOHANNESBURG - Vish Naidoo has resigned as national police spokesperson after spending 29-years in police communications department.

"After serving 29 years in SAPS communication, 16 of which at national level, the time has come for me to say goodbye," he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Naidoo told Eyewitness News he was still an employee of the South African Police Service (SAPS): "I'm now KwaZulu-Natal's head for inspectorate. I will be responsible for compliance of all the provincial police stations and units."

He said he and the team he would be heading would be visiting police stations across KwaZulu-Natal, making sure they were up to the SAPS standards.

"We will be visiting stations and making sure they comply and also looking at underperforming police stations. We will find out why they are underperforming and create intervention strategies at provincial or even national level depending on the issues."

Naidoo has even represented SAPS on an international level: "It was indeed a pleasure speaking for the SAPS nationally, as well as representing the country internationally. I felt it was time to handover to someone younger and hopefully more energetic. It's time for me to use the expertise I have accumulated for this next chapter of my career."

He said it was always his desire to one day go back home to KwaZulu-Natal.