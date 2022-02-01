Tshegofatso Pule's phone inactive for 3 hours on night she was killed - expert

The cellphone expert in the Tshegofatso Pule murder trial is expected to continue giving evidence in the Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - The cellphone expert in the Tshegofatso Pule murder trial is expected to continue giving evidence in the Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday morning.

It's the second week of Ntuthoko Shoba's trial - he faces charges relating to the June 2020 murder of his heavily pregnant girlfriend. Her body was discovered hanging from a tree in Durban Deep.

Warrant Officer Andries van Tonder, who specialises in cellphone mapping, revealed to the court that based on the available records, Pule's phone was inactive for over three hours between 6:44 pm and 22:17 pm on the night she was killed.

"According to the service provider's records, incoming calls and data usage were at 22:17 and it doesn't show any records in between," Van Tonder said.

The officer was asked what his conclusion from the data was.

"The was no data usage and nobody called in or out to this handset," Van Tonder explained.

Shoba was implicated by the alleged hitman, Muzikayise Malephane, who told the court that he picked Pule up from Shoba's house under the guise of being an Uber driver.

Shoba has been quoted as saying that Pule called her own ride that night.