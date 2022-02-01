State institutions slow to implement SIU recommendations: Presidency

The Presidency has given MPs an update about how the SIU’s recommendations have been implemented by various state institutions.

CAPE TOWN - The Presidency on Tuesday said state institutions were moving at a slow pace in implementing Special Investigating Unit (SIU)'s PPE corruption recommendations.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele has briefed the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) about the processing of the reports submitted by the SIU.

President Cyril Ramaphosa released the SIU’s full report into PPE investigations a week ago.

It has also briefed members about the role of the Auditor-General in monitoring the implementation of the recommendations.

Presidency official Matsietsi Mekoa said one observation was the slow pace in implementing these, which included disciplinary and criminal charges.

"We have also observed that the is generally a slow pace by the state institutions to implement the disciplinary actions and actually on this one we have noted that not withstanding the Public Service Act, it is very clear in the timelines that the disciplinary actions need to be concluded."

Gungubele said the president’s credibility hinged on the reports being implemented.

He said the Presidency was currently considering establishing a structure that would monitor the implementation of the SIU recommendations.