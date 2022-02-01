State capture report details roles played by Gigaba & others at Transnet

The state capture commission’s part two report on Transnet deals with various aspects of the roles played by its former executives and former Minister of Public Enterprises Malusi Gigaba - in allegedly aiding the capture of the state owned company by the Gupta family and other businesses.

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency has confirmed that it has received part two of the state capture commission report.

The new chapters deal with alleged corruption and fraud at state owned companies - Denel and Transnet.

In a brief statement accompanying the two lengthy volumes, President Cyril Ramaphosa described the handover of the second part of the report as another significant step forward in the fight against corruption.

He added that it was now time to apply the commission’s recommendations and take necessary steps to ensure that the onslaught on public resources would not happen again.

The commission’s accounting officer Professor Itumeleng Mosala presented the report to Presidency's director general Phindile Baleni on Tuesday.

Part 2_Vol 1_Trasnet_Report of the State Capture Commission PART II Vol I 010222 by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd

On Transnet, the commission heard evidence pointing to lapses in governance that could have enabled corruption.

Just last year, the Special Tribunal ordered its former executive for capital projects Herbert Msagala to pay back R26.4 million after he was found guilty of disgorgement of secret profits while employed there.

There were also emotive scenes at the inquiry in 2020 when former Denel land systems contracts manager Celia Malahlela broke down as she recalled how the Gupta family captured the state-owned company.

GIGABA FEATURED

Transnet, which is in charge of the country’s ports, rail and pipelines, was almost brought to its knees as high value tenders and contracts became a vehicle for irregularities including bribes and other malfeasance.

The report states that evidence presented before the commission points to shortcomings in the procurement processes at Transnet to such a degree that the function was manipulated – especially at its freight rail component.

The irregular expenditure at Transnet during the time referred to as the state capture period, can be directly blamed on decisions made by executives and board members with the report adding that decisions made at that level had less regard for applicable procurement rules.

Forensic investigations carried out over the years – some of which feature in the second part of the commission’s outcomes – have exposed how deals in the state-owned company were tainted by supplier kickbacks amounting to billions of rands.

Other subjects in the part two - volume one of the report include former President Jacob Zuma’s alleged interference at Transnet.

Former Public Enterprises Minister Barbara Hogan testified that Zuma attempted to strong-arm the company’s board into appointing Siyabonga Gama as its group CEO in 2009.

The report further details several deals including the procurement of locomotives and contracts with it service provider T-systems.

Part 2_vol_2 _Denel_Report of the State Capture Commission PART II Vol II 010222 (1) by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd