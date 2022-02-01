SA records 1,366 new COVID cases, 71 more fatalities

The latest fatalities take the country's known death toll since the start of the pandemic to 95,093.

JOHANNESBURG - The latest COVID-19 data shows that South Africa has racked up 1,366 more infections over the latest 24-hour reporting cycle.

It's a positivity rate of 8.1%.

Sadly, another 71 deaths have also been confirmed as part of the Health Department's ongoing audit.

On the vaccine front, just over 29.8 million jabs have been administered here on home soil so far.