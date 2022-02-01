RFA on high alert during anticipated foreign truck drivers' strike

A stay away by foreign drivers is planned for this week but the Road Freight Association (RFA) said that there were no demonstrations on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Road Freight Association said that contingency measures were in place even though no disruptions had been reported during the anticipated foreign truck drivers' strike.

The drivers want to protest over the attacks by locals who want them to be replaced by South Africans.

The association's Gavin Kelly said that they remained on high alert.

"There will be stand-by relief drivers who obviously have been put on stand-by for this week to ensure that something is in place and then of course the security arrangements, as I said earlier on about the police and the army, are around. So those plans are all still in place there are local and regional operation centres that are monitoring areas," Kelly said.