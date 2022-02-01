Return to daily classes welcomed but questions remain on overcrowded schools

The new regulations were gazetted overnight, bringing an end to rotational learning in schools after almost two years.

JOHANNESBURG - Pupils from primary, secondary and special needs classrooms will once again be able to attend school on a full-time basis but the question many experts are now asking is: are schools ready?

Rotational learning was implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic because some schools in rural areas where not able to adhere to social distancing regulations.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has been visiting some of these schools in preparation for the full return.

Under the new regulations announced by Cabinet, if you test positive for the virus but have no symptoms, you no longer have to isolate.

Another major change involves the scrapping of rotational learning in the education sector.