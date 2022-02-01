Ramaphosa to receive second part of state capture report from Zondo Commission

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office has confirmed that it will publish the report on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will receive the second part of the state capture inquiry report on Tuesday.

It comes two weeks after the first installment was handed over to the president and made public.

The commission, which sat for four years, heard testimony relating to how the country’s public institutions were infiltrated, looted and hollowed out during former President Jacob Zuma’s tenure as head of state.

After a deep dive into the South African Revenue Services (Sars), the South African Airways (SAA) and the GCIS, the commission of inquiry will give South Africans yet another glimpse into how its institutions were captured.

This with the notorious Gupta brothers, friends of Zuma, at the centre, navigating the resistors and enablers of state capture.

As was the case with the first volume of the report, South Africans should expect more high-profile names to be implicated in wrongdoing.

Ramaphosa has said that the reports from the commission, spearheaded by Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, painted a deeply disturbing picture of how key institutions were compromised and undermined by criminal intent.

He has, however, insisted that this painful chapter will help South Africa to rebuild itself.