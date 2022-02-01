Presidency gets part 2 of state capture report, focusing on Transnet & Denel

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office confirmed it published the report on on the Presidency site on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency on Tuesday received the second part of the state capture report dealing with Transnet and Denel.

The handover was done behind closed door at the Union Buildings, unlike with the first part where the president accepted the report live on TV.

The secretary of the commission Professor Itumeleng Mosala has presented the report to the director general in the Presidency Phindile Baleni.

It comes almost a month after the first installment was handed over to the president and made public.

The commission, which sat for four years, heard testimony relating to how the country’s public institutions were infiltrated, looted and hollowed out during former President Jacob Zuma’s tenure as head of state.

The commission has until the end of this month to submit its full report.

President Ramaphosa said: “The handover of the second part of the report of the commission of inquiry is another significant step forward in the work we need to do to rid our country of corruption. During the course of the past four years, the commission has constructed a disturbing picture of the depth and damage of state capture."

As required by a ruling of the high court, the president will submit the commission report to Parliament by 30 June - with an indication of his intentions with regards to implementation of the commission’s recommendations.