Pule murder trial: State links cellphone number to alleged mastermind

Ntuthuko Shoba was arrested last year after the man convicted of Tshegofatso Pule's murder entered into a plea agreement with the State to testify against him.

JOHANNESBURG - The State has shown the High Court in Johannesburg that a cellphone number that the alleged mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule's murder denied was his, has been traced to the same location as his registered number.

Shoba faces charges including murder, conspiracy to commit murder and defeating the ends justice for the 2020 murder of his heavily pregnant girlfriend.

Cellphone expert Andries van Tonder returned to the stand on Tuesday morning for cross-examination.

He has testified that a number previously attributed to Shoba by Pule’s killer, Muzikayise Maplephane, is picked up in the same vicinity as Shoba’s registered number on 27 May 2020.

Van Tonder said on that day, the two numbers were in fact picked up by the same base station 208 meters from Malephane’s Goudrand home.

Shoba has denied the number is his, however, cellphone mapping shows the two numbers in the same place on numerous occasions.

Court has adjourned to Wednesday for the defence to consult on the evidence presented.

The state has illustrated that a number that #NtuthukoShoba has disputed as belonging to him was picked up in same location as his registered number on several occasions. MS EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 1, 2022

#NtuthukoShobas lawyer wants to consult their own cellphone expert and his client. He says he was going to ask for proceedings to resume at 14:00, but has now asked the court to adjourn for the day. MS EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 1, 2022