Public should not lose confidence in courts - Judge Madlanga

JOHANNESBURG - Constitutional Court Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga on Tuesday said while the Judiciary was not above criticism, this should not cause the public to lose confidence in the courts or undermine the rule of law.

Madlanga is the first of four nominees for the position of Chief Justice to be interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission this week.

He’s been asked about media criticism of the Judiciary.

Judge Madlanga said the Constitution guaranteed freedom of expression and that judges needed to take criticism on the chin even where it was robust.

“But sight should not be lost of the fact that we perform an important constitutional function. We are, after all, the ultimate arbiters to what is lawful and constitutional and all of this turns on the rule of law.”

Madlanga said criticism of the judiciary should be based on facts.

“The criticism should never go to a level at which it will bring the courts to a state where they no longer enjoy the respect that they should from the general populace, because once that stage is reached, one may just as well say the idea of the rule of law in South Africa has gone out through the window.”