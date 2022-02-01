Preparations for Sona at advanced stage, Mapisa-Nqakula assures SA

It will be the first time in the history of South Africa's constitutional democracy that the State of the Nation Address (Sona) takes place outside the parliamentary precinct following the fire which gutted several parts of the building, including the National Assembly.

CAPE TOWN - Preparation for this year's State of the Nation Address (Sona) is at an advanced stage and South Africans should expect a successful address by the president.

This is according to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who on Monday received the key to the Cape Town City Hall.

The historic building is now officially a precinct of Parliament, until 17 February.

A decision was made for Sona to be held there on 10 February due to a devastating fire at Parliament on 2 January, which gutted several parts of the building, including the National Assembly.

Mapisa-Nqakula said that among all the venues offered, the City Hall was the most suitable facility, meeting all the infrastructure and capacity requirements.

It's also the place where Nelson Mandela made his first speech as a free man on 11 February 1990, with President Cyril Ramaphosa by his side.

"But I think that all of us South Africans should applaud the fact that we have decided to bring the State of the Nation Address to this symbolic home, which carries a lot of history, whose aspirations were outlined and delivered by Madiba on the 11th of February," Mapisa-Nqakula said.

Mapisa-Nqakula has reiterated that the work of Parliament will continue.

"This for me should serve as a symbol of hope for South Africans that we will continue to move forward. We have our committees functioning, we will continue to have sittings of the National Assembly and we will continue to conduct our oversight work over the executive, so nothing will stop, nothing has been discontinued," she said.

It will be the first time in the history of South Africa's constitutional democracy that the State of the Nation Address (Sona) takes place outside the parliamentary precinct.