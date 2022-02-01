Prasa: We may have been paying salaries to about 3,000 ghost employees

The Prasa board of control, under the leadership of Leonard Ramatlakane, has briefed the media on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) said it may have been paying salaries to about 3,000 ghost employees for years.

He said the agency had a workforce of about 17,000 and that an auditing of skills project found there were many people getting salaries who could not be accounted for.

"The project has already revealed over 2,000 people that exist, but they can't arrive to fetch their salary, so it shows that there is a problem that we have identified."

Advocate Smanga Sethene said Prasa went through a verification process where workers had to bring their qualifications and IDs to their supervisors.

He said 14,000 came forward while 3,000 did not.

"It could be that they are not coming forward for all sorts of reasons; they may be ghost employees who have been in the system undetected due to the inefficiencies that we have."

He said this meant the agency may have been paying ghost employees all along.