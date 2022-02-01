While South Africa has been recognised on the international stage for some of the best tech start-ups, the consensus is that the government and the private should do more to support these SMMEs.

Author: Tebogo Mokwena

Read more small business good news on Vutivi Business News.

Communications and Digital Technologies Department (DCDT) says it has a number of plans in place to bolster tech SMMEs, including new laws.

While South Africa has been recognised on the international stage for some of the best tech start-ups, the consensus is that the government and the private should do more to support these SMMEs. This is in line with a World Economic Forum’s White Paper on Attracting Investment and Accelerating Fourth Industrial Revolution Adoption in Africa released in January.

The document says African governments need more targeted interventions to support innovation. The digital economy is set to create millions of jobs on the continent, and while South Africa has been slow off the starting blocks, the government has recognised that the country needs to be more competitive in this space.

The WEF paper further notes that African businesses need strong and sufficient finance to address the challenges of 4IR. “Digital entrepreneurial ecosystems are fast-changing and need agile policy support,” the report reads. “This will require the establishment of clear institutional leadership backed by better publicised programmes from a central source.”

It also notes that start-ups have been recognised as a vital engine to encourage economic growth and innovation. According to the department’s acting director-general, Nonkqubela Jordan-Dyani, the government has a number of programmes and strategies to support SMMEs. But market access continues to be an inhibitor to the growth and sustainability of tech SMMEs in the country. “However, the DCDT has developed a Digitech Platform with the aim to showcase and expand the market reach of South African Tech SMMEs,” she told Vutivi News.

To read the full story, please click here.