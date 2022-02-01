Past two years extremely tough on higher education sector: Nzimande

Minister Blade Nzimande said he was proud that the system had remained resilient despite the numerous challenges of funding constraints, COVID restrictions and the new forms of teaching and learning that had to be adopted.

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said the last two years had been extremely tough on the post-school education and training sector.

Nzimande briefed the media on Tuesday on the state of readiness for the 2022 academic year.

"For our university sector, the number of students who de-registered remains low, both for undergraduate and post graduate level. The undergraduate level, the percentage of dropouts was at 2% and for post graduate its at 3%'."

Nzimande said they had worked well to face the challenges posed by the pandemic.

A special Cabinet meeting on Monday approved changes to the adjusted level 1 regulations.

He said information gathered reported that the country had exited the fourth wave.

"This development means that 2022 is promising to be an academic year less disrupted by lockdowns and restricted access to classes, of course, if no new wave of variants surges again and by the way, we mustn't also drop the ball; we must continue to uphold the health protocols."