Optimism as Property Practitioners Act comes into effect

Author: Tebogo Mokwena

The National Property Practitioners Council (NPPC) believes that the Property Practitioners Act, which sets to address issues of transformation, is an unprecedented step in the right direction in a sector where only a quarter of the over 40,000 practitioners are black. The Act was signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2019 and comes into effect on 1 February this year.

Section 21 of the legislation seeks to address property sector transformation and to establish a Property Sector Transformation Fund. The Act states that the Property Practitioners Regulator Authority must implement and assess measures to progressively promote an inclusive and integrated sector, and also introduce measures which may include incubation and capacity-building programmes to redress the imbalances of the past, among others.

Section 21 also mandates the authority to establish the Property Sector Transformation Fund within six months of its establishment. The fund must be used to promote black-owned property firms and principals, and to promote and encourage the participation of the historically disadvantaged people due to non-compliance. “The council is even more optimistic that one of the four programmes that the fund is intended to facilitate is principalisation,” NPPC CEO Joseph Sakoneka told Vutivi News.

