MPs concerned over gangsterism, criminality at CT schools after oversight visits

The committee was concerned over gangsterism and criminality highlighted at most of the seven Cape Town schools that MPs visited on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Parliamentarians are seeing for themselves the difficult conditions that some Western Cape pupils have attended school under.

Parliament's Basic Education portfolio committee carried out oversight visits at schools.

Committee chairperson Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba said that she understood that these issues stemmed from communities and in many instances follow learners onto school grounds.

But she's appealed to the Western Cape Education Department, police, and communities to help in making schools safer.

Mbinqo-Gigaba said that it was difficult for teaching and learning to happen in an environment where learners and teachers feared for their lives.