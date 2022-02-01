Chief justice interviews: Judge Madlanga describes himself as a feminist

Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga said he was committed to women’s equality and also believed that litigants from the LGBTQI community be referred to in court by the pronouns of their choice.

JOHANNESBURG - Candidate for the position of chief justice, Constitutional Court Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga, has described himself as a feminist who is committed to furthering the equality of women.

Madlanga has been in the hot seat all day on Tuesday as the Judicial Service Commission put him through his paces on issues ranging from the transformation of the judiciary to access to justice and his ability to lead.

Madlanga said the judiciary needed to be conscientised.

“We can reach that end point if in our judgment writing we consciously embrace the truism that women are equal to men and that several phenomena affect women in a myriad of ways, which are either not discernible, or not readily discernible to men."

Madlanga highlighted sexist, patriarchal and misogynistic attitudes towards women appearing in court as witnesses, in particular women, who are rape survivors.

“If I were to be appointed, this is something that I would truly, truly, take up more seriously and very energetically and try to sell to my all my colleagues.”